Plans for new camping site withdrawn following villagers' concerns

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:30 AM February 18, 2021   
The new campsite would have been accessed from Ipswich Road - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to create a new camping site in a village near Ipswich have been withdrawn by developers.  

In January, plans were submitted for the project on agricultural land off Ipswich Road, in Brightwell, by developers Westwood Park Farm Ltd.  

Proposals for the camp originally included 35 holiday lodges, 20 touring caravan pitches and 10 yurts, as well as other facilities for campers.  

Holiday accommodation was set to be available on the site for 11 months of the year.  

Developers had described the site as "helping to sustain the viability of local services thereby helping to safeguard local jobs".

Now, however, the plans have been withdrawn completely.  

The withdrawal follows a number of concerns from local parish councils about the development.  

Brightwell Parish Council described the campsite as being in “an unsustainable location”. 

“The applicant incorrectly states that it is served by sufficient public transport to mean that it can be accessed without the use of private motor vehicles,” read a statement submitted to East Suffolk Council.  

“It also overstates any benefits to local services, there is no public house in Brightwell!” 

The council also said that residents had been concerned at the overrunning of local beauty spots by visitors.  

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust had also objected to the plans for the site due to their proximity to the Newbourne Springs site of special scientific interest and asked for more information from developers.  

However, some residents were more supportive of the plans and what they could bring to the local area. 

One resident commented on the planning portal that the campsite would “bring some valuable viability and vitality to the wider retail business community not just in the adjoining village(s)”. 

The developers submitted new plans for the site in early February which included the removal of all the yurts and a number of the other static caravans.

However, the plan still attracted objections from councils including Waldringfield and Martlesham Parish councils, which were not convinced by the changes. 

The plans were formally withdrawn on February 17 with no further comment on the planning portal from the developers. 

