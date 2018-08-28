Video

WATCH: Gloating Norwich fans celebrate Ipswich defeat days ahead of derby

Norwich away fans celebrate Ipswich defeat. Picture: Robson Summers Archant

Norwich City fans were seen chanting with glee after discovering derby rivals Ipswich Town had conceded a goal in the final seconds against Sheffield Wednesday.

The goal by Lucas Joao just before the final whistle caused late heartbreak for the Blues – much to the delight of Norwich fans, who were captured on camera as they celebrated Town’s defeat whilst away at Elland Road.

This video was shot in a pub in Leeds just before Norwich’s game against their title rivals on Saturday evening.

News had just reached the Canaries that their East Anglian arch rivals Ipswich had conceded in the 90th minute to lose 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.

The city fans can be seen chanting and singing to celebrate Town’s loss, which comes just days before the two teams will go head to head at Carrow Road.

Town remain bottom and are now eight points adrift of safety after their most recent loss stopped them from hanging onto the point at their home ground.

On Sunday, February 10 the two teams will face a clash with a huge 39 point difference between them.

The summer derby in September saw both teams take a point apiece at Portman Road, but this weekend Blues supporters will hope to see their struggling team get one over on their neighbours.

On the derby day there will be a number of extra rules rolled out at Carrow Road, including a midday kick-off and no alcohol.

