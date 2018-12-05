Crunch meeting with MPs about failing mental health trust ‘due before Christmas’

MPs in Suffolk and Norfolk hope to meet with regulators over the future of the region’s crisis-hit mental health trust before Christmas, it has emerged.

Earlier this week Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey put forward the possibility of such a discussion happening this morning.

But her office has since clarified this was not formally scheduled, and did not take place.

Now it is hoped MPs will demand answers over the fate of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) at a later date.

Organisations involved aim to schedule a meeting before Christmas, it is understood.

MPs will meet with representatives from NHS Improvement, NSFT and the Care Quality Commission to discuss a forward plan, after the trust was ranked ‘inadequate’ for a third time.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin stressed the importance of crunch talks happening quickly, adding: “It is absolutely crucial we have a meeting as soon as possible to discuss what is going to happen with the NSFT.

“The situation is dire, and needs to be resolved by January at the very latest.”

Questions have been asked over whether strong enough action has been taken thus far, considering the organisation has now failed multiple times.

Clive Lewis, Labour’s Norwich South MP, demanded NSFT be placed in special administration – a classification kept strictly for the very worst of health organisations, and used just twice before.

Last week Dr Paul Lelliot, England’s chief inspector of hospitals at the CQC, said the organisation had not yet ruled out special administration.

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock also admitted this in an interview with this newspaper.