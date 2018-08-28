Could you give these rescue dogs a loving home?

Kara, an eight or nine-year-old German Shepherd

A Suffolk dog rescue centre is holding a number of events to help fund the building of a kennel block as it seeks out new homes for long-term residents.

Lhasa Apso Oscar

The Canine Welfare Rescue centre at Glevering, near Wickham Market, opened in 1994 to take in homeless dogs.

Over the years it has helped to save, care for and re-home hundreds of pets.

“We have taken in dogs that have desperately needed veterinary care and spent thousands of pounds on getting them well,” said Emma White, who runs the centre.

“Occasionally dogs come in that have been so terribly let down by humans that in some cases we have been unable to re-home them and have kept them with us to live out their days in comfort.”

Cockapoo Zephy

The centre, which has a non-destruction policy, is self-funded and money comes from adoption fees, fundraising and kind donations from the public.

Founder Jane Fernandez-Lee built the first block of kennels with the help of donations and materials from local building companies.

But the centre is now “critically” short of space due to several long term rescue dogs – and is organising a number of fundraising events to help fund a new kennel block.

The first of these is a ‘sparkling Valentine’s’ evening with fizz and canapes on Saturday, February 9.

Benson, a five-year-old Beauceron Cross

The event, which will include a raffle and musical entertainment by Helena Ward, will be held at Green Acres in Glevering.

Tickets, which must be booked in advance, are £25 each.

To book, call 01728 747760 or 07823772994 or email caninewelfarerescue@gmail.com

The centre currently has a number of dogs looking for homes, including:

Sash, a female 10-year-old Staffordshire Cross

• Oscar, a 10-year-old Lhasa Apso long termer due to being a bit grumpy.

• Zephy, a two-year-old Cockapoo, who is currently undergoing re-training.

• Benson, a five-year-old Beauceron Cross, described as “a big dog with a big personality” who is looking for an adult home with experience of large breeds.

• Kara, an eight or nine-year-old German Shepherd long termer who doesn’t trust strangers due to past cruelty.

• Sash, a female 10-year-old Staffordshire Cross who is great with other dogs and has lived with children.

For more information on adopting a dog, call 07823 772994 or use the email address above.