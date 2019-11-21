E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cannabis dealer caught by undercover police

PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who was involved in the supply of cannabis in the town has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Plain clothes police officers in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich, arrested Eligijus Valancius on April 9 last year after seeing him walk towards a gate leading to an alley and put his hand down the front of his trousers.

He was found in possession of clear bags containing herbal cannabis and when a phone found in his possession was analysed it showed he had been concerned in the supply of cannabis, said Nicholas Wayne, prosecuting.

Valancius, 19, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 140 hours unpaid work and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £400 costs.

Steven Dyble, for Valancius, said although his client was now 19 he was only 17 at the time of the offence.

