Man arrested after cannabis factory found in Ipswich

Approximately 50 cannabis plants were found at an address in Chesterton Close in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory in Ipswich.

The 24-year-old was arrested after police searched an address in Chesterton Close on the afternoon of June 25.

They seized 50 plants that they found growing in five rooms, as well as hyrdoponics equipment.

The man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.