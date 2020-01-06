Gallery: Fun in the sun on the waters of Ipswich Docks in 1989
PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 January 2020
Archant
On one fine, sunny day in 1989 the Waterfront was packed full of fun activities as everything from canoes to jetskis were brought out to make the most of the weather.
The Waterfront was packed for the day with families out enjoying the day of sun, with bouncy castles set up along the walk and people darted along the side to watch the fun on the water.
You may also want to watch:
Canoes and small sail boats were brought out as many were taking advantage of the warm weather and enjoying a paddle out on to the water.
Others brought what looked similar to jetskis but actually Suzuki Wetbike's out to join the fun with a small group zipping around on their motorised wetbike's.
The key difference between the jetski and the wetbike is the large ski attached to the front, which makes them plane across the water, with the machine being a cross between a motorbike and a jetski.
Let us know if you recognise any familiar faces from our gallery at imagecurators@archant.co.uk