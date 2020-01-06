Gallery

Gallery: Fun in the sun on the waters of Ipswich Docks in 1989

Canoeing out on the Waterfront waters Picture: ARCHANT Archant

On one fine, sunny day in 1989 the Waterfront was packed full of fun activities as everything from canoes to jetskis were brought out to make the most of the weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jetskiing around the docks Picture: ARCHANT Jetskiing around the docks Picture: ARCHANT

The Waterfront was packed for the day with families out enjoying the day of sun, with bouncy castles set up along the walk and people darted along the side to watch the fun on the water.

Do you spot any familiar faces? Picture: ARCHANT Do you spot any familiar faces? Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Canoes and small sail boats were brought out as many were taking advantage of the warm weather and enjoying a paddle out on to the water.

Preparing the boats for the day of fun around the docks Picture: ARCHANT Preparing the boats for the day of fun around the docks Picture: ARCHANT

Others brought what looked similar to jetskis but actually Suzuki Wetbike's out to join the fun with a small group zipping around on their motorised wetbike's.

Playing around with jet skis Picture: ARCHANT Playing around with jet skis Picture: ARCHANT

The key difference between the jetski and the wetbike is the large ski attached to the front, which makes them plane across the water, with the machine being a cross between a motorbike and a jetski.

Getting the sail up for a spot of wind surfing Picture: ARCHANT Getting the sail up for a spot of wind surfing Picture: ARCHANT

Let us know if you recognise any familiar faces from our gallery at imagecurators@archant.co.uk