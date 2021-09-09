Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2021

Sarah Smy is opening her coffee shop in Capel St Mary Village Hall next week. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new coffee shop is opening near Ipswich in a bid to combat loneliness.

Sarah’s Coffee Shop, which welcomed its first customers in September 2020 in Severalls Business Park, Colchester, will be opening a pop-up shop in Capel St Mary village hall later this month.

The expansion comes after the owner of Sarah’s Coffee Shop, Sarah Smy, recognised the need for loved ones to reconnect following the multiple lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarah's Coffee shop will be based in Capel St Mary Village Hall. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

She said: “Living in Capel St Mary myself, I know first-hand how difficult the pandemic has been on the community here, especially the elderly who may have had to self-isolate from loved ones for a huge amount of time.

“I wanted to be able to create a safe space for loved ones who want to meet up and have a conversation in person."

Ms Smy, who is also a trustee at Capel Community Trust, has similarly been working closely on a community garden project at the village hall.

Capel Community Trust received grants from both Picton Properties and the National Lottery Community Fund to support the new garden.

The garden at Sarah's Coffee shop in Capel St Mary Village Hall. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The garden reached completion in August, and it is hoped that the both the pop-up shop and garden will bring together the community and tackle loneliness in the village.

Ms Smy added: “The garden space is beautiful and really adds a community-feel to the village hall.

“There are plenty of tables to socially distance where needed and you’ll only need to pop inside to get your hot drink and cake!

“The shop at Severalls will still be open as normal for all my regulars and I can’t wait to meet some new ones at Capel St Mary too!”

The pop-up shop at the village hall will be open from 9am – 3pm, Monday to Friday as well as on Saturday mornings in the family bar.

It will offer a range of refreshments including coffees, teas and soft drinks and homemade cakes.

Sarah’s Coffee Shop at Severalls Business Park is also open for business on weekdays.