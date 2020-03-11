E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man remains in custody on suspicion of murder following death of 88-year-old woman

PUBLISHED: 09:04 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 11 March 2020

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

An Ipswich man remains in custody following the death of an 88-year-old woman last month.

Officers were called to an address near Mill Hill in Capel St Mary 12.50pm on Monday, February 17 following concerns for the welfare of an 88-year-old woman.

Ambulance crews were called to the property and were first on the scene where they discovered the body of the woman, who has not been named.

The death was not initially considered to be suspicious, however, Suffolk Constabulary have since launched further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said as a result of the investigation detectives now had reason to believe there may have been third party involvement in the woman's death.

A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further questioning and remained in custody on Wednesday morning.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing

Police are searching for a suspect in Ferry Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing

Police are searching for a suspect in Ferry Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man remains in custody on suspicion of murder following death of 88-year-old woman

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Builders’ merchant launches two stores this year as part of region-wide expansion

Simon Blaxill, managing director of Kent Blaxill, in the boardroom at their offices on Layer Road, Colchester Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man accused of robbing convenience store to appear in court

Lee Evans will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 7 Picture: ARCHANT

Police and ambulance called to three car crash in Ipswich

The collision happened in Marlborough Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24