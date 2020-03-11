Man remains in custody on suspicion of murder following death of 88-year-old woman

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

An Ipswich man remains in custody following the death of an 88-year-old woman last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to an address near Mill Hill in Capel St Mary 12.50pm on Monday, February 17 following concerns for the welfare of an 88-year-old woman.

Ambulance crews were called to the property and were first on the scene where they discovered the body of the woman, who has not been named.

The death was not initially considered to be suspicious, however, Suffolk Constabulary have since launched further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said as a result of the investigation detectives now had reason to believe there may have been third party involvement in the woman's death.

A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further questioning and remained in custody on Wednesday morning.