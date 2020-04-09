E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bail extended for man arrested in connection with antiques dealer’s death

PUBLISHED: 17:15 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 09 April 2020

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

Police have extended bail for a man arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Capel St Mary.

Police were called to an address near Mill Hill at 12.50pm on February 17 following concerns for the welfare of an 88-year-old woman.

You may also want to watch:

Ambulance crews were also called to the property and were first on the scene, where they discovered the body of Miriam Rhodes, also known as Isobel and understood to have been a retired Woodbridge antiques dealer.

Her death was not initially believed to be suspicious, but following further enquiries, detectives suspected there may have been third party involvement.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, March 10 and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, where he was questioned and released on bail until this Thursday.

Police said the bail period had now been extended until June 8.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

New drive-thru Burger King plan for Ipswich retail park

Plans have been revealed for a new Burger King restaurant in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

New drive-thru Burger King plan for Ipswich retail park

Plans have been revealed for a new Burger King restaurant in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bail extended for man arrested in connection with antiques dealer’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How council staff have been redeployed to frontline roles in coronavirus pandemic

Crown Pools lifeguard Jack Mallett has joined the Ipswich Borough Council HEARS team during the coronavirus pandemic. PIcture: JACK MALLETT

Driver caught going 109mph on A14 allegedly told police it was safe because roads were so quiet

A man was caught on the A14 at Newmarket driving at 109mph by police officers today. Picture: NSRAPT

No training until May 16, games behind closed doors – the latest from the EFL on when Town’s season may start again

Ipswich Town's players aren't allowed to resume training until May 16 under new guidance from the EFL during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24