Bail extended for man arrested in connection with antiques dealer’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

Police have extended bail for a man arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Capel St Mary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to an address near Mill Hill at 12.50pm on February 17 following concerns for the welfare of an 88-year-old woman.

You may also want to watch:

Ambulance crews were also called to the property and were first on the scene, where they discovered the body of Miriam Rhodes, also known as Isobel and understood to have been a retired Woodbridge antiques dealer.

Her death was not initially believed to be suspicious, but following further enquiries, detectives suspected there may have been third party involvement.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, March 10 and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, where he was questioned and released on bail until this Thursday.

Police said the bail period had now been extended until June 8.