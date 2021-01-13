Long-serving Army Cadet Force captain receives top award

Published: 11:30 AM January 13, 2021

Captain Ian Partridge of Suffolk Army Cadet Force has been awarded the medal of Member of the Order of St John - Credit: Avril Partridge

A long-serving Suffolk Army Cadet Force captain and St John Ambulance volunteer from the Ipswich area has received a prestigious award.

Captain Ian Partridge has been awarded the medal of Member of the Order of St John, a British royal order of chivalry.

Capt Partridge works for Suffolk Army Cadet Force HQ by day and is a Cadet Force adult volunteer and Instructor in his spare time. He has completed more than 30 years of total volunteering and support to St John Ambulance, including positions within the Royal Mail as well as Suffolk ACF.

He has taught first aid to adults and and also to Army Cadets aged 12-18.

The ACF has taught the St John first aid syllabus to its cadets for many years, and Suffolk ACF has also raised thousands of pounds to support the charity as it works to help the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Col Andy Smith, commandant of Suffolk ACF, said, “I am very proud to be able to make the announcement of this prestigious award, which recognises Captain Partridge's many years of selfless service in furthering the objects of the Order of St John both through his first aid training and his excellent advice as the medical support officer."

Due to the pandemic, Capt Partridge's investiture in London is expected to be delayed until spring..