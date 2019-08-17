WATCH: Captain Jack Sparrow delights crowds at 'buzzing' Ipswich Maritime Festival
From swashbuckling pirates to sea shanty choirs and a huge, selfie-loving octopus, this year's Maritime Festival has already seen tens of thousands set sail for the Ipswich Waterfront.
Bumper crowds - up to 75,000 people - are expected to attend the two-day extravaganza, which features a huge range of entertainment, from live music to artisan food stalls.
Today, Orwell Quay has been packed out for a programme of live entertainment from local bands, curated by BBC Radio Suffolk's Stephen Foster, with the likes of Poppy Scarlett, Hot Tramp and Reb Capper gracing the stage.
Former Ipswich mayor Sarah Barber, responsible for events at Ipswich Borough Council, said up to 75,000 people were expected to visit the festival over the weekend.
"It's been a brilliant festival and a great day out," she said.
"The festival is all about celebrating Ipswich's nautical links - it has a great history as a sea-faring town, but it is still a working port that employs many people and I think people sometimes forget that."
Tonight, a fireworks display will light up skies along the Waterfront at approximately 9.45pm.
Pictures and video snapped by our photographer today have captured all the action - can you spot yourself in our gallery?
