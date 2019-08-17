E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Captain Jack Sparrow delights crowds at 'buzzing' Ipswich Maritime Festival

17 August, 2019 - 15:55
Jack Sparrow lookalikes join pirates at the festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

From swashbuckling pirates to sea shanty choirs and a huge, selfie-loving octopus, this year's Maritime Festival has already seen tens of thousands set sail for the Ipswich Waterfront.

Boats of all shapes and sizes formed part of the festival at the Waterfront Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSABoats of all shapes and sizes formed part of the festival at the Waterfront Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Bumper crowds - up to 75,000 people - are expected to attend the two-day extravaganza, which features a huge range of entertainment, from live music to artisan food stalls.

Fishermen repairing nets - Ipswich has a long history as a working port Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAFishermen repairing nets - Ipswich has a long history as a working port Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Today, Orwell Quay has been packed out for a programme of live entertainment from local bands, curated by BBC Radio Suffolk's Stephen Foster, with the likes of Poppy Scarlett, Hot Tramp and Reb Capper gracing the stage.

The view across Ipswich Waterfront which is hosting the festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAThe view across Ipswich Waterfront which is hosting the festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Former Ipswich mayor Sarah Barber, responsible for events at Ipswich Borough Council, said up to 75,000 people were expected to visit the festival over the weekend.

A nautical visitor enjoys the festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAA nautical visitor enjoys the festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

"It's been a brilliant festival and a great day out," she said.

Georgian saillors reflect the maritime history of Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAGeorgian saillors reflect the maritime history of Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

"The festival is all about celebrating Ipswich's nautical links - it has a great history as a sea-faring town, but it is still a working port that employs many people and I think people sometimes forget that."

Two young visitors learn about lifeboats Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSATwo young visitors learn about lifeboats Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Tonight, a fireworks display will light up skies along the Waterfront at approximately 9.45pm.

Event co-ordinator Olivia Grant at the Ipswich Martitime Festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAEvent co-ordinator Olivia Grant at the Ipswich Martitime Festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Pictures and video snapped by our photographer today have captured all the action - can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Send your maritime-themed selfies and fireworks pictures/footage to us via email.

- Interested in heading down to the Ipswich Maritime Festival? Here's your ultimate guide to what's on offer

