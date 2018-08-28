Sunshine and Showers

Lane closed on A14 near Orwell Bridge after collision

PUBLISHED: 09:09 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 09 January 2019

Archant

One lane of the A14 westbound is closed near to the Orwell Bridge this morning following a collision between and articulated lorry and a car.

Officers were called to the A14 at 8.20am to reports of the collision involving a Scania lorry and a Volkswagen Golf.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there did not appear to be any injuries at the scene.

Recovery is currently on its way to the collision.

More to follow.

