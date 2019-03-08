Sunshine and Showers

Car and lorry crash at Copdock roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:02 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 24 April 2019

A collision has taken place at Copdock roundabout on the eastbound off-slip of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A collision has taken place at Copdock roundabout on the eastbound off-slip of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police were called to a collision between a car and a lorry at the Copdock roundabout earlier today.

The crash involved a Ford Fiesta and a lorry close to the A14 eastbound off-slip at Copdock and no injuries were reported.

Police were called shortly after 10.45am to reports of one lane being blocked.

The road is now clear and despite the ambulance service being called there were no injuries and recovery has arrived to clear the area.

There were reports of heavy traffic nearby but this has since eased, a police spokesman said.

