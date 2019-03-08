Motorcylist injured after collision at Copdock

There has been a collision at the Copdock roundabout. Stock image Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcyclist at the Copdock roundabout.

Police were called at 8.15am on Thursday morning to reports of a collision between a Nissan Qashqai and a Yamaha motorcycle.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the motorcyclist is understood to have received minor injuries.

An ambulance has been called and police remain on the scene.