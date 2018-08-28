Overcast

Accident closes the A12 at Kelvedon

PUBLISHED: 12:21 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:43 26 December 2018

The A12 at Kelvedon was closed after accident. Picture: ARCHANT

The A12 at Kelvedon was closed after accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Both lanes of the A12 near Kelvedon were closed this morning after a car collided with the central reservation.

Emergency services, including Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Essex police and a number of ambulances were called to the scene just after 10.10am.

A spokesman for Essex police said the vehicle involved was a Renault Clio and the female driver was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Road closures were put in place on both sides while the incident was cleared but they have now been lifted.

At the time of the incident one motorist described the road at a “standstill” in both directions for several miles.

