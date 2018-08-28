Four car crash partially closes A12

The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A serious four car collision is causing long delays on the A12 heading towards Ipswich.

Emergency services were called at 7.56am to reports of an accident near to the Capel St Mary turn off at junction 32A.

Traffic is currently queued back to the B1070, junction 31.

A police spokesman said the northbound carriage was partially closed. Traffic is moving slowly past the accident but any drivers who are yet to leave are advised to avoid the area.

There are no serious injuries.

