Cyclist hurt in crash on busy Ipswich road

A crash involving a car and a cyclist blocked Nacton Road near its junction with Rands Way earlier today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been injured in a crash with a car in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a car close to the junction with Rands Way at around 10.15am.

Paramedics treated a woman, the cyclist, at the scene for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, a police spokeswoman said.

She has been taken to Ipswich Hospital with head injuries, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said.

They added: "An ambulance was called to Nacton Road, Ipswich shortly after 10am today (May 16) following reports of a road traffic incident involving a car and bicycle.

"One woman was transported to Ipswich Hospital with head injuries."

Officers had originally shut the road to investigate but the closure was lifted at approximately 10.40am.

Traffic was heavy in both directions for a short time while emergency services worked at the scene.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101.