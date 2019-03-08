Car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:30 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 04 October 2019
Police and ambulance crews are tending to a casualty who has crashed their car into a garden wall in Ipswich.
Suffolk Constabulary received the call at 12.30pm to reports of a single vehicle collision in Foxhall Road.
An ambulance is also at the scene of the crash.
The casualties injuries do not appear to be serious, with minor chest problems reported at this stage.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.