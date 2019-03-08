E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:30 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 04 October 2019

A car has crashed into a garden wall in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car has crashed into a garden wall in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police and ambulance crews are tending to a casualty who has crashed their car into a garden wall in Ipswich.

Suffolk Constabulary received the call at 12.30pm to reports of a single vehicle collision in Foxhall Road.

An ambulance is also at the scene of the crash.

The casualties injuries do not appear to be serious, with minor chest problems reported at this stage.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: RADOSLAW GUT

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: RADOSLAW GUT

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich

A car has crashed into a garden wall in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Don Topley: Cricket is drinking in the last chance saloon - why we must embrace The Hundred

The Hundred is a controversial new idea to boost cricket in the UK - the new sides will boast England stars in action. Picture: ECB/PA

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Copdock Motorcycle Show as thousands set to attend massive classic bike event

The 2018 Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park. Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Find out who were the lucky 13 to win East Suffolk’s community awards

East Suffolk Business and Community Awards winners celebrate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists