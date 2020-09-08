Video

Drama as Land Rover crashes into Ipswich garden

A car has crashed into a garden in Woodbridge Road after colliding with another vehicle. Picture: KONDRAD ANDERSON KONDRAD ANDERSON

Two cars have collided in Ipswich’s Woodbridge Road East – with one ending up in a front garden.

Police were called to reports of two vehicles colliding in Woodbridge Road East, outside Two Rivers Medical Centre at noon today.

One vehicle, a Land Rover Freelander, crashed through a wooden fence and into the garden of a nearby house.

There are not thought to be any injuries or any major traffic disruption.