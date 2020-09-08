Drama as Land Rover crashes into Ipswich garden
PUBLISHED: 12:58 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 08 September 2020
KONDRAD ANDERSON
Two cars have collided in Ipswich’s Woodbridge Road East – with one ending up in a front garden.
Police were called to reports of two vehicles colliding in Woodbridge Road East, outside Two Rivers Medical Centre at noon today.
One vehicle, a Land Rover Freelander, crashed through a wooden fence and into the garden of a nearby house.
There are not thought to be any injuries or any major traffic disruption.
