Man treated by paramedics after car crashes into former Ipswich church
PUBLISHED: 22:02 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:45 16 September 2020
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Ipswich after a car hit a former church.
The car went into the side of Quay Place, formerly Quay Church, in College Street just after 9.30pm this evening.
Two ambulances, a fire engine and several police vehicles were in attendance and the driver of the car was receiving treatment from paramedics. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
One resident living in the street said they heard a loud screech then a bang as the collision happened.
They said: “I was sat getting ready for bed when I heard a loud screech of car wheels outside and then a bang. I looked outside and I saw a car had hit Quay Place.”
Suffolk Highways have been called to the scene to recover the car and there is no major damage to the church, police have confirmed.
