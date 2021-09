Published: 5:20 PM September 12, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM September 12, 2021

A car has crashed into the front of the M&S Foodhall supermarket in Martlesham Heath.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the store, in Martlesham Heath Retail Park, at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman confirmed no injuries had been reported from the incident.

Officers have now left the scene and the car has been recovered, the spokesman added.