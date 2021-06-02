Elderly woman taken to hospital after car crashes into three homes

Live

Published: 5:17 PM June 2, 2021

The crash happened at the roundabout of Sidegate Lane with Colchester Road - Credit: Google Streetview

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after crashing into the walls of three homes in Ipswich this afternoon.

Suffolk police were called to the scene in Sidegate Lane just before 3pm, to a report of a collision by the roundabout for Colchester Road.

The car collided with three walls of three residential properties and an ambulance attended the incident.

The driver, an elderly woman, was shaken up and suffered from neck pain so was taken to hospital for a check up.