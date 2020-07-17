E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Car ploughs into wall after colliding with another vehicle

PUBLISHED: 13:13 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 17 July 2020

The crash happened on the B1067 Bramford Road just oustide of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the B1067 Bramford Road just oustide of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A driver has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall just outside of Ipswich.

Two cars, a Nissan Micra and Ford Kuga, collided on the B1067 Bramford Road, near the junction with Paper Mill Lane in Bramford, just before 12pm on Friday.

One of the vehicles crashed into a roadside wall as a result of the collision.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a motorist was being treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The road was partially blocked and caused traffic to build in the area.

