Car ploughs into wall after colliding with another vehicle

The crash happened on the B1067 Bramford Road just oustide of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A driver has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall just outside of Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two cars, a Nissan Micra and Ford Kuga, collided on the B1067 Bramford Road, near the junction with Paper Mill Lane in Bramford, just before 12pm on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

One of the vehicles crashed into a roadside wall as a result of the collision.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a motorist was being treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The road was partially blocked and caused traffic to build in the area.