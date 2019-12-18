E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cyclist and car collide near A14

PUBLISHED: 15:06 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 18 December 2019

A cyclist and a car have collided in Old Ipswich Road in Claydon, close to the roundabout with the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car and a cyclist have crashed close to the A14 in Suffolk.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene in Old Ipswich Road in Claydon at about 12.40pm today, December 18.

Paramedics were also called to the collision.

A police spokesman said: "When we arrived at the scene all parties involved in the collision is conscious and breathing.

"There were no reports of injuries when officers arrived at the scene."

Traffic in the area is coping well. The crash happened close to junction 52 on the A14, close to Station Road and Bramford Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

