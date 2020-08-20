E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Car engulfed in flames after dramatic 5am blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:57 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 20 August 2020

The fire happened between Great Bealings and Little Playford. Picture: Khaya Louise

The fire happened between Great Bealings and Little Playford. Picture: Khaya Louise

This was the dramatic scene as a car went up in flames during the small hours on a quiet Suffolk road.

The fire happened between Great Bealings and Little Playford. Picture: Khaya Louise

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire near to Boot Street, between Great Bealings and Playford, at 5am on Wednesday, August 20.

A crew from Princes Street in Ipswich attended the incident and was able to extinguish the fire, stopping it from spreading to a nearby field.

The blaze was extinguished within 20mins, although Suffolk Highways workers were required to attend due to oil and diesel being deposited on the highway.

The fire happened between Great Bealings and Little Playford. Picture: Khaya Louise

A witness to the incident said: “The car was completely burnt. Fire service was there promptly and nobody was hurt.”

Pictures show bright orange flames and black smoke pouring from the vehicle, as firefighters douse water on the car to extinguish the flames.

