E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car fire closes busy Ipswich road leading to town centre

PUBLISHED: 20:11 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:11 11 November 2019

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Ipswich Picture: KJ SPEAR

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Ipswich Picture: KJ SPEAR

Archant

A busy road in Ipswich was briefly closed on Monday evening after a car caught fire.

Bury Road closed on Monday evening after a car caught fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPSBury Road closed on Monday evening after a car caught fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

You may also want to watch:

Bury Road, which connects the A14 and Norwich Road leading to Ipswich town centre, closed as a fire crew deployed from Princes Street extinguished the blaze in a black Saab.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

Suffolk Constabulary said no one was injured in the incident, which happened just before 7pm.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Bonmarché starts ‘closing down sale’ after entering administration

A closing down sale is currently taking place at the store in Westgate Street, Ipswich, while administrators seek a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Bonmarché starts ‘closing down sale’ after entering administration

A closing down sale is currently taking place at the store in Westgate Street, Ipswich, while administrators seek a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Copdock roundabout cleared after crash between lorry and car

Traffic is building at Copdock roundabout because of the incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brexit Party still set to fight Ipswich in 2019 General Election after pulling out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage announced the Brexit Party would not stand in Tory-held seats during a visit to Hartlepool. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Car fire closes busy Ipswich road leading to town centre

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Ipswich Picture: KJ SPEAR

Coventry away trip awaits winners of FA Cup replay between Ipswich Town and Lincoln

Ipswich Town would have back-to-back trips to St Andrew's, to play against Coventry City, if they progress in the FA Cup. Photo: PA

‘I had weeks to live - but two years on I’m still fighting’: Ipswich man on gruelling cancer battle

Paul Rutter, Ipswich's top athletics official, has defied all expectations, encouraging Suffolk to support Cancer Research UK two years after he was given just weeks to live Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists