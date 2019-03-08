Car fire closes busy Ipswich road leading to town centre

A busy road in Ipswich was briefly closed on Monday evening after a car caught fire.

Bury Road, which connects the A14 and Norwich Road leading to Ipswich town centre, closed as a fire crew deployed from Princes Street extinguished the blaze in a black Saab.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

Suffolk Constabulary said no one was injured in the incident, which happened just before 7pm.