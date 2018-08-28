Heavy traffic after car blaze and oil spill on A14

The incident happened on the A14 at Risby Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers are managing disruption on the A14 after a car caught fire on the off slip at Risby.

Police were called by the fire service at roughly 8.50am on Monday morning with reports of a car fire on the major Suffolk road near Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and cutting equipment to stem the blaze, while officers managed heavy traffic heading westbound.

The fire was put out by 9.05am and traffic is now moving, however police remain on scene.

Highways England has also been called to deal with an oil spill on the road.