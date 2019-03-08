Partly Cloudy

Police appeal after parked car has back window smashed

PUBLISHED: 21:37 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 22 March 2019

The car had its window smashed in Upper Orwell Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A parked car in Ipswich had its back window smashed last weekend, causing £150 worth of damage.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Sunday, March 17 on Upper Orwell Street between 9.05am and 10.45am.

A parked black Ford Ecosport had its back windscreen smashed and anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Sam Plummer on 101, quoting reference 37/15339/19.

Alternatively, people can report information online via the force’s website at www.suffolk.police.uk or email samantha.plummer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

