Police appeal after parked car has back window smashed
PUBLISHED: 21:37 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 22 March 2019
Archant
A parked car in Ipswich had its back window smashed last weekend, causing £150 worth of damage.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Sunday, March 17 on Upper Orwell Street between 9.05am and 10.45am.
A parked black Ford Ecosport had its back windscreen smashed and anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Sam Plummer on 101, quoting reference 37/15339/19.
Alternatively, people can report information online via the force’s website at www.suffolk.police.uk or email samantha.plummer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org