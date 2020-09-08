Car heard ‘revving loudly’ before allegedly being driven at three men, court hears

The engine of a car driven by an Ipswich man accused of deliberately mounting a pavement an driving at a group of men was heard “revving loudly” shortly before the collision, a court has heard.

Colin Mann told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that the car was being driven at speed and he didn’t see it brake before it mounted the pavement.

He shouted at members of his group to get out of the way and then saw the vehicle “go straight through everyone.”

Mr Mann stepped out of the way and escaped injury but his brother-in-law, Shaun Littlewood, and friend Ashley Green were both hit by the car.

Before the court is Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich.

He has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Mr Littlewood, Mr Green and Brandon Mann on March 8 and dangerous driving on the same date.

He has also denied two alternative charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Peter Gair, prosecuting said that as a result of the collision in St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, Mr Littlewood went “flying” into the road and suffered serious head and brain injuries while Mr Green was struck by the car on the pavement and spent several days in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Brandon Mann was allegedly clipped by the car and received an injury to his leg which didn’t require hospital treatment, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mr Gair claimed that Broughton deliberately drove his Audi A3 at a group of pedestrians, colliding with three of them.

“He did it in revenge for an altercation which happened in the street a few moments earlier and intended to kill them,” alleged Mr Gair.

The court heard that on Saturday, March 7 Mr Littlewood, Mr Green and Mr Mann had been on a pub crawl with friends and relatives in Ipswich.

The group had ended up in the Waterlily pub in St Helen’s Street, where Broughton had also called in for a drink with a friend.

There had been no problems between the two groups inside the pub but something was said as they left which led to an argument and “fisticuffs”, said Mr Gair.

He claimed that a witness saw Broughton being restrained by a friend and allegedly heard him say: “You don’t know who I am. You are going to pay for this.”

Broughton was led away by a man and a woman towards Regent Street and shortly afterwards he was seen to get into his car alone and drive back to St Helen’s Street.

“The car mounted the pavement and drove into the group, knocking two over and injuring a third,” alleged Mr Gair.

Following the incident, Broughton had contacted the police and said he had been involved in a hit and run accident.

He claimed to have been attacked by a group of men and after getting into his car one of them had stepped out in front of him, causing to swerve and hit two of the group after mounting the kerb.

Broughton handed himself into police and was seen to have some facial injuries and a slight injury to his knee.

In a prepared statement to police, he denied deliberately driving at the men and claimed it was an accident.

The trial continues.