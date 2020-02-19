Busy road blocked after car collides with bench
PUBLISHED: 17:25 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 19 February 2020
Archant
A busy road in Felixstowe has been partially blocked after a car collided with a bench.
The incident happened shortly before 5pm today on Hamilton Road, near to Subway in the Suffolk town.
It is understood that the vehicle left the road and hit the bench on the pavement.
It is now blocking part of the road.
Suffolk police do not believe that anyone has been injured in the incident.
They are currently on their way to the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the are if possible while the incident is dealt with by the police.
