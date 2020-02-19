Busy road blocked after car collides with bench

Hamilton Road is partially blocked after a car hit a bench on the road. Picture: GOOGLE MAP Archant

A busy road in Felixstowe has been partially blocked after a car collided with a bench.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm today on Hamilton Road, near to Subway in the Suffolk town.

It is understood that the vehicle left the road and hit the bench on the pavement.

It is now blocking part of the road.

Suffolk police do not believe that anyone has been injured in the incident.

They are currently on their way to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the are if possible while the incident is dealt with by the police.