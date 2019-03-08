E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Car hits cafe in Ipswich leading to evacuation

PUBLISHED: 07:57 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 20 October 2019

Police attended St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, after a car hit a cafe (stock photo)

Police attended St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, after a car hit a cafe (stock photo)

Flats have been evacuated in the centre of Ipswich after a car hit a cafe causing a suspected gas leak.

The car went into the side of Star Express in St Matthew's Street just before 1am, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

The ambulance service was called to help someone who suffered minor injuries. It is not known if they were the driver.

The police spokeswoman said the flats were evacuated at 2.30am due to a potential gas leak, but they were able to return home at 6.30am.

The gas board was called and barriers remain outside.

It is not known what damage has been caused to the building.

A fire appliance from Ipswich East also attended.

No arrests have been made.

More information to follow.

