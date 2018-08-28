Pedestrian hit by car in Ipswich’s Bixley Road

Bixley Road at the junction of St Augustine's Gardens Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A major route out of Ipswich is currently blocked following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police were called shortly after 3.50pm today after a person was hit by a car at the junction of Bixley Road and St Augustine’s Gardens.

Bixley Road runs between Foxhall Road and Bucklesham Road in the town and is a major route for commuters.

An ambulance is currently on the scene, but it is not clear yet if anyone has been hurt, or how seriously.

Bixley Road is currently blocked towards Nacton Road, but there is no sign of any serious traffic at the moment.

However, police warned it could get worse during rush hour.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.