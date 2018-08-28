A14 in Suffolk partially blocked after car overturns

The incident happened between Junction 47 (Elmswell/A1088) and Junction 49 (Haughley/A1308) Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A lane of the A14 is partially blocked near Stowmarket after a car rolled over onto its roof the carriageway this morning.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 47 (Elmswell/A1088) and Junction 49 (Haughley/A1308) around 8.20am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said traffic is moving well and officers are awaiting recovery for the overturned vehicle.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

Highways England tweeted at 9.35am: “Update from Suffolk police on the A14 in Suffolk is that the road remains blocked eastbound between J47 Elmswell /A1088 and J49 Haughley/A1308, recovery of an overturned vehicle is ongoing.

“Drivers may wish to divert from J43 Diss and use the A143 and A140 to rejoin at J51.”