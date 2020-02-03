E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 18:41 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:41 03 February 2020

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A car has overturned following a collision on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to the crash at 5.48pm to the slip road of junction 57 on the eastbound carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

Police arrived to find the car had overturned following a single-vehicle collision, with the driver suffering minor injuries.

Lane two of the slip road has closed as a result of the incident.

Recovery vehicles are en route and police remain at the scene.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Were you partying in Yates this week?

Were you partying in Yates on Saturday, February 1? Picture: LICKLIST

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed
Drive 24