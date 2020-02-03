Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

A car has overturned following a collision on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to the crash at 5.48pm to the slip road of junction 57 on the eastbound carriageway.

Police arrived to find the car had overturned following a single-vehicle collision, with the driver suffering minor injuries.

Lane two of the slip road has closed as a result of the incident.

Recovery vehicles are en route and police remain at the scene.