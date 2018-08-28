Town-centre car park in Colchester to close for resurfacing work

A town-centre car park in Colchester is closing overnight for four nights from November 19 to 22, during resurfacing work on a nearby road.

The closure of Britannia Car Park is to enable Essex Highways to complete essential resurfacing work on Queen Street. However, the car park will still be open from 7am-8pm daily.

Colchester Borough Council says that drivers will still be able to use other nearby car parks which can be accessed from the main roads.

Motorists needing to park overnight are being advised to use nearby Priory Street and Vineyard Street car parks. It is also possible to park in centrally-located St Mary’s Car Park for £2 after 6pm.

Mike Lilley, the council’s portfolio holder for planning, public safety and licensing, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure, but Essex Highways need to complete these works to nearby Queen Street.

“Many of our great value town centre car parks offer overnight parking, so I’m sure that residents and visitors will find a car park to suit their needs.”

Britannia Car Park will be open at night again well before the town’s Christmas lights switch-on, which is due to take place on Sunday, November 25.