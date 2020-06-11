Citroen car left on it’s roof after crashing off country lane
PUBLISHED: 13:40 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 11 June 2020
Archant
A car overturned in a crash in Lower Somersham, near Ipswich, this afternoon.
Suffolk police were called to Flowton Road, by Tye Lane, just before 1pm after a car crashed off the road and landed on its roof.
The Citroen was found nearby, however the driver was able to free themselves from the vehicle.
An ambulance has been called to the scene to perform checks but there are no injuries reported at this time.
The road is partially blocked by the incident.
