Travellers pitch up at Park and Ride

PUBLISHED: 18:33 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 28 January 2020

Travellers are understood to be pitched up near the A12 Martlesham Park & Ride roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Several caravans are understood to have parked up in the Park and Ride at Martlesham.

According to businesses nearby and posts on social media, the travellers were spotted in the rear car park of the Park and Ride, just off of the A12.

A nearby pub said the caravans are understood to have been there for more than a week.

It comes just days after pictures emerged showing another travellers' encampment in a field opposite the Martlesham Aldi, just a mile down the road.

The caravans were understood to have arrived on Friday, January 24 and police were also spotted on the site the same day.

On Friday, a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Martlesham and in accordance with the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Protocol for unauthorised encampments, an officer is visiting the site today."

Suffolk police said they were aware of the caravans at the Martlesham Park and Ride site and East Suffolk Council have been approached for comment.

