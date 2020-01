Travellers pitch up near Martlesham Aldi

Travellers have been spotted parked up on a field near the Aldi supermarket in Martlesham. Picture: HARRY STANFORD HARRY STANFORD

Several caravans have pitched up near Aldi at Martlesham Heath.

Pictures have emerged showing a travellers' encampment in a field opposite the superstore.

They are understood to have arrived this morning.

Police were also spotted at the scene earlier today.

East Suffolk Council is investigating the incident.

More follows