Travellers still camped at Ipswich park

A number of caravans have pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Travellers remain at an Ipswich park after moving from a town sports centre earlier this week.

Caravans on parkland in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED Caravans on parkland in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

A number of caravans moved onto the park near Castle Hill Primary School on Wednesday, having earlier been situated at Whitton Sports Centre.

On Tuesday, Ipswich Borough Council went to court to apply for an order requesting the removal of vehicles and property from a field at the nearby Whitton Sports Centre.

The borough said the occupants' continued presence was in contravention of a direction giving a local authority power to order any person living in a vehicle to move off land.

A spokesman for the council said: "We are taking all necessary steps, along with our partners, to secure their departure."