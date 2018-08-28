Firefighters called to high rise building after alarm triggered
PUBLISHED: 23:21 16 December 2018
ANDY THOMSON
Fire engines were seen outside a high rise block of flats in Ipswich today after an alarm repeatedly malfunctioned.
Units from Ipswich’s Princes Street fire station were called to Cardinal Lofts in Foundry Lane, off College Street, after a fire alarm was triggered in the building at least twice.
Each time, firefighters found no evidence of a blaze on arrival, but residents were evacuated as a precaution.
The first call to the building was made at around 2pm, with firefighters leaving the scene around 2.30pm.
Another alarm was triggered in the evening, with crews receiving reports of a fire alarm around 8.30pm, but they left the building less than 10 minutes after they arrived.