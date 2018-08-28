Firefighters called to high rise building after alarm triggered

Fire engines were sent to the town centre tower block on at least two occasions on December 16 Picture: ANDY THOMSON ANDY THOMSON

Fire engines were seen outside a high rise block of flats in Ipswich today after an alarm repeatedly malfunctioned.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Units from Ipswich’s Princes Street fire station were called to Cardinal Lofts in Foundry Lane, off College Street, after a fire alarm was triggered in the building at least twice.

Each time, firefighters found no evidence of a blaze on arrival, but residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The first call to the building was made at around 2pm, with firefighters leaving the scene around 2.30pm.

Another alarm was triggered in the evening, with crews receiving reports of a fire alarm around 8.30pm, but they left the building less than 10 minutes after they arrived.