Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Police attended the scene outside Nando's

Detectives investigating reports of an attack outside an Ipswich restaurant have arrested two people.

A forensics van could be seen outside Nando's

Officers were called to the Cardinal Park area just after 5.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a man having been attacked in the car park.

Initial reports suggested he had been stabbed in the head – but it is unclear if a weapon was used in the alleged attack outside Nando’s.

The man has been discharged hospital after receiving treatment for superficial cuts to the head.

A 26-year-old man from Sudbury and a 28-year-old woman from Colchester were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody for questioning. Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police at the scene outside Nando's, in Cardinal Park

Following initial investigations, police believe a man and woman entered the restaurant, where the man encountered two other men, who were known to him.

A verbal disagreement is reported to have unfolded before the man and woman left the restaurant.

An attack is then said to have taken place outside – during which pepper spray was also discharged, said police.

Officers established a cordon around the area and were seen interviewing diners before allowing them to leave.

Nando’s remained closed into the evening.

Detective Inspector Dan Connick, of South CID, said: “Whilst I recognise this would have been a distressing incident for those who witnessed it, and may have affected people in the immediate vicinity, I would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this was an isolated altercation between people known to each other, and not connected to any other incidents in the town.

“I would like to thank the witnesses who spoke with our officers on Tuesday night and assisted with our enquires.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are working to locate all parties involved.”

Nando’s declined to comment on the ongoing Police investigation.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to police officers are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference 71640/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.