Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver of car with two blown tyres was more than twice alcohol limit

08 May, 2019 - 05:30
Nicholas Wheeler apologised to the court, police and public for drink-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Nicholas Wheeler apologised to the court, police and public for drink-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

An Ipswich man who drove his car with two punctured tyres while more than twice the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road for 18 months.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Driver of car with two blown tyres was more than twice alcohol limit

Nicholas Wheeler apologised to the court, police and public for drink-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s been a mental thing, trying not to over-think things’ – Toto Nsiala opens up about testing debut campaign with Ipswich Town

Toto Nsiala on the lap of appreciation which followed Ipswich Town's 1-0 home defeat to Swansea. Photo: Steve Waller

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Business leaders pile on pressure for radical reform of ‘unintelligible’ rates system

A 'broken' business rates system is partly to blame for shop closures, say business leaders Picture: DAVE VINCENT

‘Mounting debts’ force family-run Ipswich garage to close down after nearly 30 years

The East Anglian Mini Centre in Ipswich has closed down. Photo: Phil Morley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
to top arrow

Back to top