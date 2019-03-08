Carpet salesman agreed to pay back missing £3,000, court hears

An Ipswich carpet salesman accused of stealing more than £3,000 from his employers allegedly admitted taking the money in a series of text messages, a court has heard.

Adrian Smith was suspended from his job at Harts Carpet and Flooring and later dismissed after £3,865 was found missing from cash tins by another employee when she went to bank the money, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Smith, 49, of Pauline Street, Ipswich, has denied stealing £3,865 from Harts Carpets and Flooring, which is based in Dales Road, Ipswich, in May 2017.

Catherine Bradshaw, prosecuting, told the court that following the disappearance of the money the owner of the business launched an investigation during which he viewed CCTV footage.

Smith allegedly admitted taking the money after he was shown a still image taken from the CCTV footage and had signed an agreement saying he would repay the missing money.

Miss Bradshaw claimed that Smith had sent text messages accepting he had stolen the money but later claimed he had been pressured by his employers to send them.