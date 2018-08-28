Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Funding boost for health services in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 20:54 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:54 07 December 2018

WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL LIBRARY PIX; The West Suffolk Hospital frontage and main entrance/reception; PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT JAN 2008; EADT 19.9.09; EADT 1.9.10

WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL LIBRARY PIX; The West Suffolk Hospital frontage and main entrance/reception; PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT JAN 2008; EADT 19.9.09; EADT 1.9.10

Archant

West Suffolk Hospital is to get £13m to redevelop its emergency department, while East of England Ambulance Service gets an £18m boost.

HEAD INJURIES: A cyclist has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital after a collision with a car in Bury St EdmundsHEAD INJURIES: A cyclist has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital after a collision with a car in Bury St Edmunds

Hospital chief executive Dr Stephen Dunn described the cash boost for the hospital as an “early Christmas present for patients and staff” following the announcement by health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock yesterday.

And in another boost for health services in the region, East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) was handed £18m to help with infrastructure and capacity, just before what is expected to be another busy winter for the region’s health service.

The awards are part £1bn of health funding across England announced by Mr Hancock.

Dr Dunn said the funding will be used to upgrade the department and will help improve patient flow.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk Hospital, (far right) and Jo Churchill, Bury St Edmunds MP, (second right) with staff Picture: HARRY COBBOLDDr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk Hospital, (far right) and Jo Churchill, Bury St Edmunds MP, (second right) with staff Picture: HARRY COBBOLD

It will also enhance and modernise the emergency department, separate ambulance arrivals from other patients needing major and minor services and reduce turnaround time for ambulances – meaning patients are treated faster.

Dr Dunn said the current emergency department at the hospital was no longer “fit for purpose”

“This is fantastic news and much needed for our patients and staff,” he said.

“The current estate that our emergency department occupies is no longer fit for purpose.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St EdmundsWest Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

“This money will help us improve our experience for patients, create a better working environment for our staff and help us avoid patients waiting longer than they need to.”

“I would like to pay tribute to all of our staff who continue to work tirelessly for the benefit of our patients, and I look forward to progressing with our exciting plans.”

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, said: “I have been campaigning for three years for monies for a new emergency department, working closely with the hospital’s chief executive Stephen Dunn.

“This money will provide a huge benefit to patients and staff and I can’t wait for us to get on with the build.”

West Suffolk Hospital has received an outstanding rating from the CQC. Picture: GREGG BROWNWest Suffolk Hospital has received an outstanding rating from the CQC. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A total of 75 projects nationwide received the funding, with the aim to upgrade facilities so more people can be treated and more can be done to prevent ill-health in the first place.

The EEAST money will go towards improving or updating outdated bases and also taking vehicle maintenance in house.

The bases will also house EEAST’s new 24/7 make-ready service, which will see specialist teams work around the clock to clean and restock all vehicles to a consistently high standard.

This will free up operational staff from completing these tasks so that they can get back out to respond to patients more quickly.

CHARGES: A former nurse at West Suffolk Hospital was found to lack competence by the Nursing and Midwifery CouncilCHARGES: A former nurse at West Suffolk Hospital was found to lack competence by the Nursing and Midwifery Council

The news comes as EEAST prepares to start work on the first phase of the make-ready project, which will see 10 sites upgraded.

Richard Kirk, head of make-ready services at EEAST, said: “Together with the £6.5m we have already received, it will help us create the infrastructure to phase in our 24/7 make-ready service, in turn ensuring there is always a fully-stocked, cleaned and checked vehicle ready for our crews to use. This will help them get back out on the roads to take life-saving help our patients as quickly as possible.”

Dr Ed Garratt, chief officer for Ipswich and East Suffolk clinical commissioning group (CCG), which is the lead commissioner of EEAST on behalf of 19 of the region’s CCGs, said: “There will be a real benefit to staff to get better quality facilities as well.

“Put together, it will mean crews get back on the road more quickly, which means that patients in the community will be seen more quickly.”

Announcing the funding, Mr Hancock, the health and social care secretary said: “We want even more patients to receive world-class care in world-class NHS facilities and this near billion-pound boost – one of the most substantial capital funding commitments ever made – means that the NHS can do just that for years to come.”

Teenage hacker who sent bomb threats to schools in Norfolk and Suffolk jailed

20:57 Dan Grimmer dan.grimmer@archant.co.uk
George Duke-Cohan. Pic: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

A teenager has been jailed after making bogus bomb threats to hundreds of UK schools, including in Norfolk and Suffolk, and sparking an airport security scare.

Funding boost for health services in Suffolk

20:54 MICHAEL STEWARD
WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL LIBRARY PIX; The West Suffolk Hospital frontage and main entrance/reception; PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT JAN 2008; EADT 19.9.09; EADT 1.9.10

West Suffolk Hospital is to get £13m to redevelop its emergency department, while East of England Ambulance Service gets an £18m boost.

Updated Man injured in Ipswich town centre

20:51 Michael Steward
The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in Ipswich town centre this evening.

It’s a date! Time capsule is buried under Ipswich Cornhill until 2050

19:30 Mark Langford
Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley and Damon and Riley O'Donnell prepare to place the time capsule beneath Cornhill Picture: NICOLE DRURY

Brothers Damon and Riley O’Donnell joined Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley to make it a date to remember at Ipswich’s new-look Cornhill as they buried a time capsule beneath the iconic Gateways - not to be opened before 2050.

Why are our trains getting worse?

19:23 Jake Foxford
Chaos on the trains at London Liverpool Street - Greater Anglia are promising change but commuters are unconvinced after the ORR's latest figures Picture: JON CARNEY

More trains than ever are being delayed or cancelled on East Anglia’s rail network as repeated pledges to improve services failed to materialise, the industry watchdog has said.

BT employees at Adastral Park face the prospect of job losses and pay restructuring

18:14 Jessica Hill
Photo by John Birdsall shows this year's Prospect BT conferenc in May, where delegates voted to press for the protection of the pay, terms and conditions of anyone adversely affected by the People Framework changes

Some of the 3,000 people employed by BT at Adastral Park could be facing the prospect of looming redundancy this Christmas.

Wedding ring and necklace stolen in Ipswich burglary

16:34 Michael Steward
The burglary happened at a home in Dale Hall Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A wedding ring and diamond necklace have been stolen from a house in Ipswich following a burglary.

Video WATCH: Fireball engulfs lorry after A14 crash

16:11 Jake Foxford
A14 lorry fire Picture: PAUL DAVEY

This was the blaze on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after a lorry was caught fire.

Video Grandmother sheds six stone after health scare

16:11 Megan Aldous
Lorraine had a health scare which led her to make the decision that she needed to lose weight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman who suffered a seizure in her sleep was left mortified when paramedics found her naked - and has now dropped five dress sizes in a bid to live a healthier lifestyle.

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Most read

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide