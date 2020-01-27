Suspected class A drugs and hundreds in cash seized in Ipswich BMW search

A man and woman were arrested in Ipswich after a police search of a car found hundreds in cash and suspected class A drugs.

Suffolk police officers stopped the car on Sunday January 26 at 1pm in Civic Drive where a search revealed cash in the region of £500, five mobile phones and a large amount of an unspecified suspected class A drug - totalling between 50 and 70 wraps.

The 23-year-old female driver was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

The 21-year-old male occupant of the car was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in supplying controlled drugs.

Both suspects were taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were later released on bail pending further investigations.