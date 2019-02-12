Sunshine and Showers

Brothers jailed for cash machine thefts worth thousands

PUBLISHED: 18:30 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 28 February 2019

Two men have been sentenced to a year in prison after admitting to a spate of ATM thefts – including three in Suffolk.

Brothers Adrian Tanase, 36, and Constantin Tanase, 32, both of Waverley Road in Walthamstow, were jailed after pleading guilty to a total of 11 thefts at cash machines in Suffolk, Norfolk and Bournemouth.

The men stole cash in excess of £3,000 during a series of overnight ATM raids in Suffolk on January 6, 2019.

They targeted cash machines in High Street, Hadleigh, and the Buttermarket and Felixstowe Road in Ipswich.

The Suffolk and Norfolk thefts were uncovered after the men had been charged with five offences in Bournemouth, and chose to work with officers from Suffolk Constabulary’s Operation Converter TIC Unit.

DC Barry Simpson, of the TIC Unit, said: “It’s of great satisfaction to see these two criminals behind bars for their actions. It’s another great example of how Op Converter is a very effective way of giving offenders the opportunity to admit to further crimes if they choose.  “It is a process that enables offenders to engage with us and for Suffolk Police to detect additional crimes. This allows officers to make contact with the victims and to give them some positive news.

“It also allows police to liaise with the banks to provide them and their security teams with valuable crime prevention advice and to reiterate the necessity of having CCTV at ATM locations.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind the public that they should report any suspicious activities around ATMs so that these instances can be investigated”.

