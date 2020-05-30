Community pantry reaches out to help hundreds of families in Ipswich

Castle Hill Community Centre manager Garath Jones with some of the Community Pantry's food deliveries Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUST Castle Hill Community Trust

Castle Hill Community Centre in Ipswich has set up its own foodbank to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Some of the food being distributed via the Community Pantry Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUST Some of the food being distributed via the Community Pantry Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUST

The centre in Highfield Road is helping hundreds of families by delivering food parcels.

Community Pantry @ Castle Hill Community Centre is being run in partnership with North West Ipswich Big Local Trust (NWI BLT).

The pantry launched in April and has so far helped 255 families, operating weekly on Tuesdays on a referral basis.

It is building on the success of Fresh Food Fridays, an initiative launched by NWI BLT at the start of the pandemic to support residents in need in the Whitton, Whitehouse and Castle Hill areas.

The trust has funded fruit and vegetable bundles for those in need, supported by Kays Fruit and Vegetable shop on Meredith Road, and has helped 182 families.

Tracey Dockery of NWI BLT said: “The demand for this has grown and grown. We are now working with local schools and organisations to ensure those most in need get this help when they need it.

“We have learnt that for those receiving a box of fresh fruit and veg with all colours of the rainbow, it has made a real difference way beyond the food itself ”.

Angela Stroud, assistant manager of CHCC, said the pantry’s success “is really due to our amazing team of volunteers who by their dedication have made this happen.”

Centre manager Garath Jones added: “The feedback received is amazing and really drives us to support our community, which is central to the ethos of the centre.”

A team of volunteers help prepare parcels for onward delivery to those in need. CHCC is very grateful to FareShare, Asda and Morrisons for their support with food donations and to Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk County Council, Community Action Suffolk, Nansen Road Church and The Bus Shelter for their advice and referrals.

If you would like to support the community pantry or need help, email Chbookings@outlook.com