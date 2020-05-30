E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community pantry reaches out to help hundreds of families in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:58 30 May 2020

Castle Hill Community Centre manager Garath Jones with some of the Community Pantry's food deliveries Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUST

Castle Hill Community Centre manager Garath Jones with some of the Community Pantry's food deliveries Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUST

Castle Hill Community Trust

Castle Hill Community Centre in Ipswich has set up its own foodbank to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Some of the food being distributed via the Community Pantry Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUSTSome of the food being distributed via the Community Pantry Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUST

The centre in Highfield Road is helping hundreds of families by delivering food parcels.

Community Pantry @ Castle Hill Community Centre is being run in partnership with North West Ipswich Big Local Trust (NWI BLT).

The pantry launched in April and has so far helped 255 families, operating weekly on Tuesdays on a referral basis.

It is building on the success of Fresh Food Fridays, an initiative launched by NWI BLT at the start of the pandemic to support residents in need in the Whitton, Whitehouse and Castle Hill areas.

You may also want to watch:

The trust has funded fruit and vegetable bundles for those in need, supported by Kays Fruit and Vegetable shop on Meredith Road, and has helped 182 families.

Tracey Dockery of NWI BLT said: “The demand for this has grown and grown. We are now working with local schools and organisations to ensure those most in need get this help when they need it.

“We have learnt that for those receiving a box of fresh fruit and veg with all colours of the rainbow, it has made a real difference way beyond the food itself ”.

Angela Stroud, assistant manager of CHCC, said the pantry’s success “is really due to our amazing team of volunteers who by their dedication have made this happen.”

Centre manager Garath Jones added: “The feedback received is amazing and really drives us to support our community, which is central to the ethos of the centre.”

A team of volunteers help prepare parcels for onward delivery to those in need. CHCC is very grateful to FareShare, Asda and Morrisons for their support with food donations and to Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk County Council, Community Action Suffolk, Nansen Road Church and The Bus Shelter for their advice and referrals.

If you would like to support the community pantry or need help, email Chbookings@outlook.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two rescued after inflatable dinghy gets stuck in mud

The two were travelling along the river in a dinghy Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Man jailed for robbing Ipswich convenience store to feed drug habit

Derrmot Ryan was jailed for three years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

Could you pass our GCSE maths exam? Picture: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD/GETTY IMAGES

When to look out for SpaceX tonight

Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken, background left, and Doug Hurley sit in the Crew Dragon capsule as the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., is aborted due to weather problems. Picture: SPACEX/AP

MPs welcome ease on lockdown – but warn of fears over barbecues

Dr Dan Poulter said outdoor meetings should be safe. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24