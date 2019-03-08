New lease of life for historic Ipswich building which faced closure

Ipswich mayor Jane Riley Picture: DAVID GARRAD

A historic Ipswich building is to be given a new lease of life when it is opened by the town’s mayor this evening.

Mayor Jane Riley will visit Castle Hill Community Centre, in Highfield Road, which was under threat of closure after a previous charity ended its lease in the building.

A new group has now signed a lease for the building and to celebrate, the community is invited to a launch party.

Garath Jones, centre manager, said: “Our community centres are really important in our community.

“We help the community by offering services to residents. People can come here to learn, have fun and improve their skills.

“We want to help the community grow by getting people involved.

“I think it showed how valuable we are in this community because when the centre was under threat, people rallied around to make sure we don’t close.

“Now the centre is run by a new group and there are more classes and sessions available for everyone.”

“I am really looking forward to the event. The mayor has been very generous by coming to the event to show her support.”

The centre provides a range of fun and educational activities including yoga, weight management programs and wellbeing classes.

The centre is now being refitted with old panelling and paintwork being removed to restore some of the building’s original features.