Foodbank can carry on helping - thanks to lottery cash boost

PUBLISHED: 17:04 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 07 September 2020

Castle Hill Community Centre manager Garath Jones with some of the Community Pantry's food deliveries Picture: CASTLE HILL COMMUNITY TRUST

Castle Hill Community Trust

An Ipswich community foodbank can carry on its service until next year after receiving lottery funding.

Castle Hill Community Centre Trust has been awarded £8,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to support its Community Pantry, which started up to help people in need during Coronavirus lockdown.

The trust has also been awarded more than £3,000 from North West Ipswich Big Local Trust.

Centre manager Garath Jones said: “We are delighted with these grants. They should enable us to continue operating the foodbank until February 2021.”

Castle Hill Community Pantry is also being supported by donations from Fare Share, Asda and Morrisons, and fresh fruit and vegetables from Bramford Road Allotments.

Angela Stroud, assistant manager, thanked the donors supporting the service and said: “We know our families well and we are able to provide suitable donations to meet their specific needs. Community Pantry continues to be supported by local volunteers, for which the pantry is extremely grateful.”

If you wish to donate or are in need of a food care bag, contact Garath or Angela at Castle Hill Community Centre on 01473 747053.

